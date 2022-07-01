Solid Waste Management Company Limited (SWMCOL) says salvagers may soon be required to undergo health and safety training and belong to a co-operative in order to gain access to the nation’s landfills.
This, as SWMCOL CEO Kevin Thompson lamented an incident which occurred at the Forres Park landfill last week that led to the death of a salvager.
The man, John Charles, was accidentally crushed to death by a tractor.
Appearing yesterday before a Joint Select Committee enquiring into the impact of landfills on the environment, Thompson noted that there is at present no policy in place to manage salvagers, but he said the SWMCOL board is in discussions to establish one.
“We are actively discussing whether or not we will now require, as a condition to salvage on the landfills, that you must belong to a cooperative and also as a consequence that you must undergo some HSE (health, safety and environment) training in order to access the landfills,” he said.
“Those are very preliminary, but discussions we are actively looking at,” he added.
Asked whether there were any interim security measures that have been implemented to prevent salvaging, Thompson said salvaging has been a problem for several decades, and there is no simple solution.
He said securing the landfills would be next to impossible due to their size.
A big trade’
The Beetham landfill sits on some 90 acres of land, while the Forres Park landfill measures some 40 acres, making the sites difficult to secure, he stressed.
He added that fencing is not a suitable option, as salvagers may take that, too.
“Particularly in the case of Forres Park, we are surrounded by roadways, so even if you were to put a fence, it is a simple matter for persons who are in the business of collecting metal to simply take your fence and make that part of the trade.”
Thompson noted that there is security at the Forres Park landfill and SWMCOL has imposed fines on trucks that stop before the entrance to allow access to salvagers.
However, he said these measures have brought only “limited success”.
“What we have now found is that just out of the line of sight of our security... the salvagers are actually running in between the trucks... driving at 50km per hour... to grab things off the trucks as they pass. This is another very dangerous situation.”
He said SWMCOL is trying to deal with the situation, but is also conscious of the fact that salvaging is a form of income for many people.
“It is a big trade. At Beetham, we have between 40 and 50 people. At Forres Park, there is another 30 persons or so. It’s a number of people who support their families and earn their livelihoods in this way, and we have to be very conscious of the steps that we take.”
Thompson said with plans for an engineered landfill at Forres Park, there may be opportunities for salvagers to gain more stable employment.
“In pursuing the new engineered landfill at Forres Park, and all of the anticipated changes that need to come as a consequence, we need material recovery facilities.
“We believe these can be staffed by the salvagers in a cooperative format and we believe that this allows for a more circular economy, a more sustainable economy, and it creates solid entrepreneurial opportunities for the salvagers and better economic activity for the country as a whole.”