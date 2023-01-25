Ten Covid-19 related deaths have been reported for the past week, with the Ministry of Health also advising of 381 new positive cases.
In its weekly update yesterday, the ministry stated that those who died from the virus were four elderly men, four elderly women, one middle-aged man and one middle-aged woman.
Eight people were reported as having “multiple comorbidities”, while two people had “no known comorbidities”.
The ten new fatalities, for January 18-24, 2023 have brought Trinidad and Tobago’s total Covid-19 related deaths to 4,319 people, with the rolling seven day average for deaths now placed at “one”.
The 381 new infections have brought the number of total positive active cases to 389 people, while the rolling seven day average for new infections now stands at 54, according to the ministry.
The new infections were based on samples taken between January 18-24, 2023 and brought the total number of positive cases from March 12, 2020, to the present, to 187,585.
The ministry also reported 596 recovered community cases, while 21 people have been discharged from public health facilities. This brought the total number of recovered cases to 183,340.
To date, a total of 887,114 people have been tested at private and public facilities.
A total of 74 people are in the parallel healthcare and hybrid system, with no patients in step-down/transition facilities.
Of those currently in the hospital, 24 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training facility, with two patients in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) and two in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
There are 19 Covid-19 patients at the Caura Hospital, five at the Arima General Hospital, four at the Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort) and 22 people are in the hybrid system.
A total of 324 people are in self-isolation.
So far, 718,352 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 51.3 per cent of the population, while 689,111 have had a first dose of a two-step Covid-19 vaccine. The ministry’s clinical update stated that 58,747 people have been vaccinated with a single-dose regime and a total of 172,880 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.