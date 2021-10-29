Residents of Agapito Trace, Santa Flora yesterday aired concerns for their health following an oil leak earlier in the week. They said the situation also affected their pets and gardens.
Roger Ramjit, who lives next to the leak, said he smelt the fumes around 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday and soon after saw the oil spill.
“When I looked to the back of my house, the entire backyard was covered in what seemed to be oil, it was black. By the pipelines, that entire area was covered in black, a sea of black I was seeing.”
He contacted Heritage Petroleum and a team arrived approximately 20 minutes later and they assessed the scene.
Ramjit explained: “They said they had clamped the line and stopped the leak, however, the amount of oil that was spilt and they are not able to pump it out. It had enough time for the oil to run because of the flood waters, the oil settled to the top of the water and was able to run through my property and unto the neighbouring property and even further down to other residents.”
He said his four children were being affected, complaining of headaches and nausea.
“They are not able to spend time on their online classes, they are not able to concentrate on their school work. I am not able to cook. I have to constantly keep buying fast food and at nights we have to carry the kids out so that they can get some fresh air...the stench is overwhelming at nights.” The fumes also led to his wife Coreen Ramjit having to breach the curfew restriction to seek medical attention.
Coreen, who is asthmatic, said she spent approximately four hours being treated at the Santa Flora health facility. The family’s pet dogs were affected and the Ramjits expressed concern over the status of their six-week pregnant dog.
Chest pains
Agnes Daniel, 66, who became a widow last year, said she was unable to sleep due to the fumes. She also said she was having difficulty breathing and was also experiencing chest pains.
Daniel said she had to move her chickens to higher ground inside their pen.
“The whole back (of my house) is oil. I have a pen with some yard fowl, all there is oil. I can’t go inside because I inhaling the oil,” said Daniel.
Jewan Ramjit said his garden with ground provision and fruits had been affected.
“I does plant little garden to survive. The one or two things I have there, the oil destroy it and I don’t know how long the oil will remain there because the oil real thick. Even self they cover up the place there, the oil will still be in the land so which means now you can’t plant nothing there for a good few years.”
A resident who identified herself as Alicia said there were approximately 30 people living in the street,
“It have sickly people living here. I am asthmatic, my two kids vomiting with the constant emission from the crude oil.” Alicia said her husband also had to seek medical attention.
Randy Ramjit also said that the heavy equipment being used at the site of the oil leak had damaged water lines, leading to some residents being without water. He said that pipe-borne water comes in the area once every three weeks.
A representative from Heritage’s Corporate Communications Department was on site yesterday morning but residents expressed dissatisfaction and were up in arms following a meeting and said that company officials should have met with them sooner.
“Only because the residents decided to come out and stand up for their rights Heritage is now coming to reach out to the people when that should have happened immediately,” they said.
Alicia called for proper discussion with the residents as she feared the situation would get swept under the rug.
“All we ask for was common courtesy extended to the residents that just living a stone’s throw away from Heritage... As I told them it’s not about compensation, it’s about extending courtesies to fellow human beings,” she said.
Coreen Ramjit last evening told the Express that during the course of the day another official from Heritage spoke to them and other residents about the clean-up process.
“What they said they will do they started and then we have a process to go through... It was not what they were offering before with just throwing the sand over the fence.”
While this brought a level of satisfaction, she said: “I told them once that is not met we will be taking action.”
In a news release yesterday, Heritage Petroleum said it continued its response and restoration operations at Agapito Trace.
“Having activated its emergency/oil spill response protocols, (which includes immediately suspending pumping operations, plugging and clamping associated pipelines), the clean-up operations and containment works continued today (Thursday). Heritage personnel are maintaining contact with residents and are in communication with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and all relevant regulatory bodies,” said the company.