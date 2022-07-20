Missing for five weeks, hearing and speech impaired Germaine Noel was found on Wednesday morning.
Her sister Charmaine Noel is elated to reunite with her sister, after many sleepless nights and searches across the country since Germaine was last seen in Princes Town on June 13.
Charmaine said that the call that her sister was found came in around 7 a.m.
“Someone told me that she was in San Fernando on High Street near Courts. A soldier who is a family friend was in a maxi taxi when he spotted her on the street. He understands her because he grew up in our village. He dropped out of the maxi and went to her. She showed him signs that she was confused, that she did not know where she was. He walked her to the Point Fortin taxi stand and put her in a taxi and asked the driver to take her home. But the driver dropped her at the San Fernando police station”, Charmaine said.
“I was trying to call the police to find out about her and I did not get through. So I called the Hunters group, and an aunt who is a police officer, and they contacted the police station and confirmed that she is there. Then a police officer from Guapo contacted me and confirmed that she was found”, she said.
Charmaine thanked all who helped her to have her sister return safely.
She thanked the Express for publishing her sister’s picture and articles highlighting the case of her missing sister.
“I am feeling so happy and relieved to get this call this morning. I thank God and all those who prayed with us to get her back. I thank the Express for putting the story and her picture out in the paper. If that story and picture did not keep getting out there, we may not be seeing her this morning. A special thank you to the Hunters Search and Rescue team who never gave up and who supported me every step of the way to search for her. The always kept in touch with me and never gave up”, she said.
Charmaine was told that her sister was taken by police officers to the hospital for a medical following which she will reunite with her this morning.