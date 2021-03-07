The search continues this morning for missing hiker, Qadir Shah, who disappeared in the waters off Trinidad's north coast on Saturday.
Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) stated that it will continue to use "every available resource" to locate and recover Shah.
It stated that following the report on Saturday, a vessel was immediately dispatched to commence searches. Local fishermen were also involved in the search as well as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
TTCG public affairs officer, Lieutenant Khadija Lamy, advised citizens to exercise extreme caution when using the nation's beaches and water courses.
But according to a relative, the TTCG had failed his family.
In a Facebook post, Asad Yacoobali wrote, "What is the point of the Trinidad coast guard ? You were called out to retrieve a body from the sea that was still visible but you didn't walk with the equipment?! Then you left to go and get the scuba diver and equipment. On returning the body left the surface, and your scuba diver still did not enter the water. The men in the small fishing boats were seen swimming looking for the body but your mans with all the equipment can't enter the water?!"
Shah, 30, disappeared in the waters off Turtle Rock.
He was among a group of more than a dozen hikers who went on the north coast hike.
He is being mourned on social media as an avid cricketer, youth leader and devout Muslim.
Red Force cricket team stated, "We are very saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Qadir Shah. He was a very humble and multi-talented young man who excelled in both cricket and football and was always willing to lend a hand to us at the Board. He was indeed a friend of cricket. We extend condolences and prayers to his family and friends in this trying time."
A relative wrote, "So sad we lost Qadir Shah today, May Allah make it easy for the family."