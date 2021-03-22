ALMOST two days after a Cedros teenager disappeared at sea, his body was recovered on Monday.
The body of Matthew Sookoo, 14, was spotted at Columbus Bay around mid-morning.
Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard recovered the body and brought it ashore to their headquarters and the teenagers relatives were contacted.
Matthew fell off a pirogue in the waters off the coast of Fullerton around 4 p.m. Saturday, and within minutes his father, Marlon Sookoo, and other men dived in the water off and searched for him.
All that was retrieved was a piece of the jersey that the teenager wore that day, sliced by the propeller which Matthew came into contact with after he fell off the pirogue and went beneath the surface.
Sookoo, 43, a fisherman for 30 years, said on Sunday that although his son was a strong swimmer and the depth of the water was about ten feet below the vessel, he knew his son could not have survived the injury.
"I have enough experience to know that Matthew is gone. I just want to bring him back for his mother", Sookoo told Express on Sunday at the shoreline at Fullerton.