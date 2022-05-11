Twelve-year-old Levi Lewis and his mother, Abeo Cudjoe, were knifed and slashed to death at their Penal home in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Lewis, who wrote the Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) last month, died at hospital. His mother died at the home that was also occupied by a three-year-old boy, son of the murdered woman and the suspect, who was unharmed.