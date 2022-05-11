For 24-hours, two-year-old Kimani Francis was everyone’s son.
From the moment his Monday-morning disappearance became a police investigation, to the heartbreak of his body being discovered yesterday, the nation was praying and hoping.
People were wishing for a better outcome than the divers trapped in the Paria offshore pipeline. They wanted it to end better than the search for Andrea Bharatt.
They wanted it to be a happy ending like what happened with four-year-old Gyasi Griffith, who walked out of his home near Princes Town at 1.30 a.m. in February of 2020, but was found alive, in a drain at the edge of a deep river, 41 hours later.
Express social media users had questions for the child’s mother, Kimberly Charles, 22, and Zoi Anicka Quan Kep, the neighbour who saw the boy walking towards the oilfield pumping jacks and the river.
“Some people here blaming the neighbour when the mother didn’t know her two-year-old son was missing till the police come in front her house?” one person asked.
“This could have been avoided only if the neighbour... was really concerned.
She could have rescued the child and then call and police,” another responded.
“If he was lost, he is a baby and would be crying. They searching the wrong place!” one wrote.
“I don’t think the child in that same area they searching. He is maybe in someone hands. Whosoever has the woman child, allyuh return him back?!” another pleaded.
People demanded a house-to-house search, thermal imaging equipment, and the interrogation of all who were in contact with him that day. Some surmised it was murder. Or he was abducted.
As the number of people involved in the search grew, people followed events throughout the night, as divers continued to wade into the water rising and falling with the Gulf of Paria tide.
Instead, there would be tears, as the boy, only in diapers, was pulled from the water. “To me that child could have been alive today. Where is that love and unity? May his soul rest in peace,” one Express reader wrote, when we broke the story.