AN ignorant statement.
That was the response by Nia Naimool, the sister of missing Tacarigua hairdresser Ashma Naimool, on the statement by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith that most reported missing persons had left on their own and did not want to be found.
Nia Naimool questioned the verity of the Griffith's statement based on TTPS statistics at Tuesday's media briefing that 90 to 95 per cent of the persons reported missing had left on their own, and did not want to be found.
"I think that is the most ignorant statement that can be made. When a statement like that is made, saying that 90 to 95 per cent of people don't want to be found, then that is alarming the public at large. So, they are saying that only five or ten per cent of people are actually missing? That is absolutely wrong. Some of these missing persons were murdered, or their remains buried and are discovered after some time or years. So that cannot be right", she said.
Ashma Naimool, of Dinsley Village, went missing on June 3, 2015.
That day she left her home with a male companion and never returned home. The male companion told police that he had dropped her off at the Arouca Government School, at about 8 p.m. However, the sister told Express that security camera footage at a bar showed that her sister was at the establishment after 10 p.m.
She said that back in 2015, the police did not act quickly on missing persons reports, which might have made the difference in her sister's case.
"My sister was a very docile person. She could not function on her own; she always needed someone. She would not be someone who would run off and not want anyone to find her. She was not just my sister; she was my best friend. There was nothing we would hide or keep from each other. She was going to break off a relationship that day, and she never returned. She told me a time she would return but she never did. And i knew something was wrong", she said.
Her sister's is one of the cases that is being investigated by the TTPS' Cold Case Unit.
"I wish police had acted almost immediately when my sister went missing, and with other people's reports. That could have saved their lives. That is a way to see if there are holes in the stories from the person/ people who were last with them. That is the critical time to save their lives and bring them home", said Nia Naimool.
The sister said that the pain of her sister's disappearance had become more intense every of the five years that she was not with them.
"Every year it's been more intense for us, as we are more aggressive in trying to get a resolution. We have been back and forth with police officers during the years. We always have long periods to wait. For the last two years we have been waiting on a phone call from the Cold Case unit.
For Clarissa Jones, the mother of another missing Chaguanas teacher Susan Maynard, she is tortured by her daughter's disappearance and knows that she wants to be found.
Of Griffith's statement she said, "That is not true. My daughter was fighting depression and anxiety. So, it was not that she walked out of her own free will; she had a mental problem. She was tired of taking tablets, and she had problems sleeping. My daughter was highly educated as a Spanish teacher, had just come back from a course in Costa Rica. So, I do not agree with that statement. Maybe some of them but not with my daughter at all. She is out there still.
"Every time they find a body my heart just jumps. I am not the only person who believes that she is out there, or someone has her", she said.
Jones welcomed the idea of the TTPS posting the missing persons pictures on billboards across the country for the public to bring information to them. Jones, a retired nurse, said that it would be helpful to her since it was unsafe for her to continue the search for her daughter during the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.
"I would like the police to help me even more now, since ppl are wearing masks and I can't see faces clearly. Right now, I can do very little. If it wasn't for the pandemic, I would be out there still searching her. A few weeks ago, while I was exercising, I found this girl walking down the street. I followed her and asked her to take off her mask to see if it was Susan. If I didn't have hope, I would not have done that", she said.
Jones said that recently a man tried to scam her out of $500 in phone cards for information on her daughter. She has put the case in the hands of the police.
"It is my desire if they could put her picture on the billboards. My daughter is not dead. Someone has her. And I want her to come back home", she said.