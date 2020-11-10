For many nationals who remain stranded outside the country’s borders, the Government’s new repatriation efforts to allow non-stranded nationals to return home to celebrate Christmas has been received as an insult.
The measure, which was announced via a news conference on Saturday, was what National Security Minister Stuart Young called a reaction to the clearing of the “vast majority” of stranded nationals.
It will facilitate the return of those who “wish to come home for Christmas”, by requiring a negative PCR test before entry and a seven-day quarantine period.
Following its announcement, nationals who are yet to receive exemptions questioned why new measures were taken. Some, who expected a relaxation in the exemption process as proposed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in a previous press conference, spoke of being devastated and confused.
“Folks, this is very heartbreaking and difficult for us all,” wrote one national within the T&T Citizens Overseas WhatsApp group chat.
“Imagine they are saying they cleared the vast majority and we are still suffering to get home. And now we must do a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test and new categories to allow those who want to visit for the Christmas season, like some say we are out here until 2021,” wrote another.
“Our people will not resort to begging to sleep in their own beds,” said another.
According to group representative, Gary Mahabir, these sentiments have been unanimous among those who continue to await an opportunity to return home.
He told the Express yesterday that nationals who have gone without food, shelter and endured emotional distress since the border closure in March see these measures as a major disappointment. Those affected, he said, have more questions than answers.
“I don’t think those involved understand what these people have been through in the past sometimes seven or eight months outside. There are people who went homeless, there are people who begged for food, there are people who were completely reduced outside and they are not seeing that. People feel as though their own country has no regard for the fact that they are suffering out here.”
“The questions really are what does this mean for people who are stranded and suffering and perhaps cannot afford a PCR test? Is the Government giving any consideration to persons who are by their own definitions domiciled in Trinidad and Tobago but are not nationals, people who are living and working in the country? Why after outlining the liberalised exemption policy is the Government offering state supervised quarantine at a cost?” he said.
The Express has since been contacted by several distraught nationals who are unsure of how to proceed.
To one anonymous citizen who is seven-months pregnant and stranded in the United Kingdom, the announcement was perceived as confusing and disheartening.
“I think that’s crazy because there are still people just like me who are stranded. When they started allowing people to leave the country, we knew we were going to have the problem of them wanting to return for Christmas. Now people like us who are stranded are being left to suffer more,” she said.
Having been stranded since December 2019, she told the Express that she has applied for an exemption on multiple occasions but has yet to hear back from the Ministry. The national and her partner have been staying with a family friend since, unable to provide food and necessities for themselves.
“I guess if I happen to be here for January my partner, my baby and I may be out on the street because the person that I’m staying with may not be able to afford to take care of all of us, the both of us are already so much for her,” she said.
A letter recently penned to the Ministry asked for consideration on behalf of her three young children who remain in Trinidad without the guidance of their mother. It also addressed her financial status with no income and a passport set to expire in January 2021.
“Even if I have to go to Barbados to get a flight to come home, I am willing to. Honestly, I don’t know what else I can do. I have friends saying that they know people who return to Trinidad from the UK and I’m feeling like I’m being ignored. I’m also here with my partner who is also a Trinidadian, we have no income and may be out on the streets soon, I even tried applying for the financial help that the government was providing and I got back an email stating that it has ended. I believe when I reach home, I will have no job and the longer I stay out here the harder it is on both of us,” she wrote.
No response was received.
Tears of frustration
For a Guyanese single mother of five who has been stranded since February, the news conference on Saturday was a “heart-wrenching”, as it offered no solutions to her current situation.
Asking for anonymity, she said that she has resided in Trinidad and Tobago for the past 17 years and is the owner of a registered, tax-paying business in Tobago. Following the border closure, she said, her children are now left with no choice to look after themselves, her 16-year-old daughter now leading the household.
After listening to the new measures, she said, she was reduced to tears of frustration.
“I cried myself to sleep. I kept waiting and waiting for something to happen. I requested an exemption months ago and they said they are only dealing with nationals. Three of my children are nationals and they are in Tobago without me, alone. I want to get home to my kids and I don’t understand why having been living there for so long I can’t be considered. I am begging, begging please. Please my children are there and I am a contributor to society in Tobago, please consider me,” she said.
When asked about the standing of home quarantining at a Covid-19 news conference yesterday, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, principal medical officer-institutions at the Ministry of Health said that the ministry was guided by its policies that separates nationals from high risk to low risk countries.
To date, she said, only five returning nationals have made use of home quarantine.
“The Ministry of health is responsible for the assignment of quarantine space based on the risk level and availability of nationals and expatriate personnel...We actually have two policies, one for returning nationals from high risk countries and one for returning nationals from low risk countries. Thus far we have only been able to quarantine five persons at home from Grenada because Grenada is the only country that received exemption requests to enter Trinidad and Tobago as a country with low spread, with low cases or sporadic cases,” she said.