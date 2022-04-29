Beloved chicken “Peep,” went missing from her Cumuto home last week Sunday.
Her owner, 25-year-old Sherisse is now offering a $500 reward for her safe return.
After nearly one week of turmoil Sherisse told the Express on Friday that she has grown desperate to know the fate of her pet of almost one year.
On Sunday, she said, the chicken was let out of the home to roam in the yard of her Old Train Line Road home, as she sometimes would. As a tame chicken Sherrise says she believes the bird was taken by a passer-by.
But despite efforts to find her by looking in nearby properties, she said, Peep has yet to be found.
“She is very tame; she is normally inside, and she wanted to go out a little bit. When she wants to go outside, she goes and stands by the door. I opened the door for her, and I didn’t really think anyone would come and take her because she sometimes goes outside, she is so tame that she would go up to people for pets. There are other chickens outside, and I went and asked around with the neighbours, but they are saying they did not see her. It is a big yard where someone can easily just walk in,” she said.
Over the course of the pandemic, she said, she had watched Peep grow and become a part of her family. With a personality of her own, she said, the bird had become her closest companion and helped improve her mental health.
“During the pandemic, every single day I was with her, I would always monitor her because she was so small, she would never go anywhere without us. If I was on the couch, she would sit with us or if I was on the bed she would fly up on the bed and watch me and fall asleep. She is a layer so she lays eggs, her area of laying eggs is right inside my bedroom, there is a curtain on the ground where she made her nest.”
“I have anxiety and depression, I don’t socialise much with people and she was my only companion. She was a part of the family. Every morning she would come by my foot and sleep until I woke up,” said Sherisse.
To anyone who may have spotted Peep, she pleaded for her safe return or any relevant information on her wellbeing.
“Honestly I just want to know if she is alive or dead, if someone took her and they killed her I could come to terms with it but I just want to know. I want to know if she is okay, I wouldn’t want people to mistreat her, she is like my child. I just hope whoever has her, if she is alive, I just want her back. I don’t want attention from anyone, I just want my pet,” she said.
Anyone with information on Peep can contact 277 3819 to help.