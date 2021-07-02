The Water and Sewerage Authority is advising customers in parts of North East Trinidad that, heavy rainfall over the past 12 hours has resulted in an interruption in operations at several of its Water Treatment Plants in North Trinidad due to turbid river conditions and clogged intakes.
The impacted facilities are: Tompire, Matura, Aripo, Guanapo, Quare, Caura, Luengo & Naranjo and Acono Water Treatment Plants. Areas affected include: Toco, Matura, Valencia, parts of Arima, El Dorado, parts of Tacarigua and Maracas, St. Joseph.
The affected facilities are expected to return to service when conditions normalize at the various locations.
In view of this situation, customers are advised to manage their water use efficiently, as it may take up to 24 hours thereafter for the restoration of their scheduled pipe borne water supply.
The Authority wishes to assure customers that the water currently being supplied through its distribution system complies with the Guidelines for Drinking Water Quality of the World Health Organisation and is safe for use.
For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.