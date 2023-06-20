With more than 600 murders recorded in 2022, and the murder toll for 2023 already at 268, regional security expert and strategic security consultant Garvin Heerah believes the crime rate can still be turned around.
Heerah was speaking at the International Conference on Security, Intelligence and Defence which was held at the University of the Southern Caribbean in St Joseph on June 12.
The conference brought together academic scientists and researchers to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of security, defence and intelligence studies.
While most of the presenters focused on regional security, Heerah during his presentation took an approach with a more localised focus. He suggested that the State ought to utilise its intelligence system to gather data which was critical to addressing crime.
This included trend analyses, causes of crime, locations of criminal activities as well as who were known or suspected criminals.
This would help with the defined goals of the protective services and reviews of whether targets were being met.
Additionally, he suggested a review of present laws to determine how they were working and aiding with the situation the country has found itself in.
He noted that among the issues that faced this country in its crime-fighting initiatives were HR issues within the T&T Police Service (TTPS); rogue police officers in the TTPS as well as rogue officers in other arms of national security; the need for upgrades of CCTV systems throughout the country as well as a review of the serviceability of the current systems in place; the need to maximise and utilise a national grid system integrated with pre-positioning of national security assets; the design of a robust tactical and intel-led approach to root out shooters among the gangs; the lack of a concentrated effort on addressing human trafficking which could be accomplished by reviewing the status of the Border Control Management (BCM) plan; a lack of an institution for delinquent pupils and those found to be involved in school violence; making the investigations of sex crimes against minors and “challenged” persons a priority; and the need for a special investigations unit with the capacity to probe contracts to criminals, including illegal quarrying.
Caricom Bureau of Investigations
Heerah also suggested that a Caricom Bureau of Investigations be set up among member states. He said such an institution would benefit the region greatly, especially as it related to transnational crime including human trafficking, drug trafficking, and small arms and light weapons trade as well as high-level cases which spanned multiple territories.
He suggested that it be patterned similarly to international models in operation and that this organisation should have jurisdiction in all member states for these matters.
He said local police forces should continue to concentrate on other matters and on internal policing situations.
Also speaking at the conference, professor at the University of Delaware Muqtedar Khan noted that there was no hard evidence or research that illegal immigration was responsible for the rise in crime in this country.
“When you look at the academic literature, it’s very clear there is no evidence that there is a direct relation between this rise in immigration, both legal and not so legal, from Venezuela to Trinidad. And let me also tell you that this is rampant across Europe, everywhere in the world immigrants are often the scapegoat of crime,” Khan said.
He noted that more studies and academic research were needed to determine the root cause of crime in this country.
Khan also called for further collaboration and cooperation with Caricom states and the USA, especially as it related to crime-fighting and the use of technology in investigations.