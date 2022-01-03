Chris Heeralal sat alone in a rusting wheelchair outside his single room hilltop home at the end of a cratered canefield access road at Second Coryal, Princes Town.
From the road to his room was a path of loose cinder blocks leading up the muddy slope that the double amputee had laid to get to and from his home.
And this was how we first saw him that rainy morning in October, smiling as he looked down at his severed legs and that muddy path.
How could a man with a physical disability live here? How, in 2021, could he be so shut off from the world around him? Was he trapped? Did he ever leave?
But to Chris, this slippery trail had served as the only form of entry to his home, and one he had traversed countless times in the space of the eight months he learned to live without his feet.
Dismounting from the wheelchair and walking on what remained of his legs, the 54-year-old would trudge downhill, step by step. It was the only way he could escape and re-emerge in society for a few hours each month.
“This is what my life has become,” he said while crawling.
“It is hard, it really makes you feel less than human. I am a man with no feet, and I know that doesn’t entitle me to any special treatment, but I have been begging for some assistance with this road.”
He told the Express he had waited for months for someone to tell his story and to see the life that he lived. And though we expected to meet a man shaken by his circumstance, we instead found one emboldened and hungry for life.
He had distracted himself by filling the empty spaces with plants, slowly moving from a plywood shack to a new concrete structure erected by disability advocate Winston Ragoo. In the times he felt alone, he said, he used cellular data to access the Internet.
Surviving on the $2,000 disability cheque offered by the State, he admitted that he was in need of plenty. But most important, he said, was a complete walkway downhill.
“The disability cheque I get is not always enough and I have to say again I am grateful I have it. But with $2,000 I have to cover food, toiletries, water, electricity, data, and transport if I have to pay to go somewhere. There are so many things I need and it’s hard to ask for. At the end of the day, I am grateful but it’s not always easy. The most important thing right now is this road,” he said in October.
It has been less than three months since the Express first visited Heeralal at his home in Iere Village.
And in the space of these weeks, he says, his life has been completely changed, its course diverted by the actions of a few generous citizens.
Last week, Heeralal sat again in his wheelchair atop the muddy hill. He no longer needs to dismount and crawl to the roadside. The path of mud and loose blocks he once navigated in distress has been replaced by a sturdy concrete walkway, funded by these citizens.
“I am lost for words. I really am, I don’t know how else to describe it, the things that these generous people have done for me, my life has changed completely,” he told the Express last week, before taking a ride in his wheelchair down the walkway.
“It is top of the line business. I am so satisfied with the job. It has been one year since the surgery and my life has changed considerably. When I first came out it was all new to me but now, after so many people’s assistance I am comfortable. It is a big, big improvement from one year ago. I am feeling like I could be in society now,” he said.
The group of Express readers, many of whom asked to remain anonymous, last month installed the concrete walkway that connects the disabled man’s home directly to the roadway beneath it at a cost of approximately $75,000. The walkway project, though awaiting the final installation of rails later this month, is 85 per cent complete.
With an account opened at Banymadho’s Hardware, the group is still raising the remaining $15,000 to finish the installation. However, a representative told the Express that they remain optimistic of its completion.
“Work will resume on this project by January 3, and we are looking at a timeline of mid-January 2022 to complete. This project was intended to have a walkway constructed, the job is beautifully done thus far with 15 per cent to completion,” said the representative.
In addition to the walkway, Heeralal has also been contacted by the National Self Help Commission which approved a grant to complete repairs to his home (though no timeline has been provided for this project). Items requested such as a new refrigerator, wheelchair, microwave, single burner gas stove, blankets and clothes, he said has flooded in from the hands of selfless Express readers.
“I got hampers from the church and other people. I am grateful for all of it. I am just touched that so many people heard and cared about what I had to say. I would say that God sent the Express and God sent these people to me. I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” Heeralal said.
Though he says much remains to be done to allow for inclusion of persons with disabilities, he emphasised that he remains eternally grateful to those who heard his story. “Thank you to those people and to you (the Express), you came and saw me and all of it came from you,” he said.
For those who can assist, Heeralal can be reached at 263-4179.