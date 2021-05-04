Akash Benjamin

A Siparia man who allegedly robbed an elderly widow of $10,000 intended for her husband's funeral expenses was arrested by police. 

Akash Benjamin, 33, a labourer of La Brea Trace, was charged with the offences of burglary and possession of an imitation firearm. 

Police said the victim is 89-years-old and the incident occurred at Penal around 12.50 a.m. on April 25. 

PC Hosein arrested Benjamin and laid the charges. 

Benjamin pleaded not guilty when he appeared in a virtual hearing before a  Siparia magistrates on Monday.

He was granted $150,000 bail with a surety and the matter was postponed to May 28. 

