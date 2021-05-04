A Siparia man who allegedly robbed an elderly widow of $10,000 intended for her husband's funeral expenses was arrested by police.
Akash Benjamin, 33, a labourer of La Brea Trace, was charged with the offences of burglary and possession of an imitation firearm.
Police said the victim is 89-years-old and the incident occurred at Penal around 12.50 a.m. on April 25.
PC Hosein arrested Benjamin and laid the charges.
Benjamin pleaded not guilty when he appeared in a virtual hearing before a Siparia magistrates on Monday.
He was granted $150,000 bail with a surety and the matter was postponed to May 28.