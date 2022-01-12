Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox says whoever coined the phrase “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned” did not contemplate the Trinbagonian man in the digital age.
She said despite the phrase being used to describe a jilted woman, it more accurately applies to men who engage in “revenge porn”.
She was speaking during the Senate debate on the Sexual Offences (Amendment)(No 3) Bill 2021 piloted by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday.
The Bill seeks to make voyeurism a criminal offence in Trinidad and Tobago as well as impose penalties for revenge porn offences.
Revenge porn is described as non-consensual pornography or the distribution of pornographic images or videos of a person without their consent, typically by a former sexual partner.
Cox said it now appears to be the norm for couples to share intimate images and videos with each other, a practice known as “sexting”. She noted that this material may then be disseminated to others as a form of revenge once the relationship sours.
She said while it may occur, instances of women engaging in revenge porn are few and far between as men are the main perpetrators.
“Women in these situations often feel betrayed, sad, depressed, ridiculed and could suffer great reputational risk. As such, this proposed amendment is critical in protecting women who find themselves in these vulnerable situations,” said Cox.
Currently, victims of these acts only have recourse through a civil action lawsuit, Cox noted.
The legislation would give victims an avenue for redress, as many have been suffering in silence without the necessary legislative backing, she added.
Peeping Toms
Cox also noted that Section 22(a) of the Bill seeks to criminalise “peeping Tom” behaviour, an act she said has been deemed by many to be normal behaviour for some men.
“You may recall the song by Super P ‘Everybody Peeping’, she said.
“While the song hilariously expounds on the behaviour we colloquially call maccoing, the fact remains that some people in society have now evolved to taking photos or recording videos of others in a state of undress.”
Cox noted that most smartphones come equipped with high resolution cameras that enable photos and videos to be taken from a distance “with astonishing clarity” and can be used as a weapon against the victim.
Additionally, she said many people live in fear that these recorded videos and images can be shared online or disseminated to others without their knowledge.
Cox said voyeurism takes many other forms and often involves school children.
“Voyeurism is not new to Trinidad and Tobago and there are many stories of school boy pranks of what we now know as “upskirting”... where mirrors are placed on shoes to view under the skirts worn by their female colleagues or mirrors being placed in strategic locations in bathrooms so that others get a first hand view of persons in their nakedness,” she said.
She noted that such practices are often a precursor to later assaults.
Cox referred to a 2018 incident where 300 employees of a State enterprise in Point Lisas walked off the job after hidden cameras were discovered in the electrical wiring in a room used by female employees to change. She said this highlighted the very real threat to privacy.
“As tiny hidden cameras have become more readily available, crimes of voyeurism have been come easier to commit,” she said.
“Such acts have been known to occur in public transportation, bathrooms and dressing rooms in schools and workplaces with the targets being primarily women and children,” she said.
Cox said criminalising acts of voyeurism will help to improve the social protection of women and children.