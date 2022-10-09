Blankets and cleaning products were distributed to Mission Village, Toco, resident Resa Bishop on Friday after a massive chunk of hill slid downwards and split a back room in the family home during Wednesday’s floods.
Toco resident Errol Cox, brother of Social Development Minister Donna Cox, also received similar items. His home was also affected by a landslide.
On Friday, Valencia East/Toco Councillor Terry Rondon, who had appealed for assistance, breathed a sigh of relief that they got the backhoes, trucks and more CEPEP (Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme) workers to assist in mopping-up operations. Rondon has constantly appealed for a disaster unit centre in Toco.
In a telephone interview, Rondon, affectionately known as “Mr Toco”, said: “We gave out blankets and sanitisers to Resa. We gave blankets and cleaning products to Cox. We gave out some of the said items to other villagers. More importantly, the backhoes came from the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation. We had help from the Works Department and the CEPEP teams. They went behind the houses and removed rubble.
“We cleaned out the house (Bishop’s). We cut some bush. We put the bay leaf tree back into the soil. We helped Cox clean out his house, too. Today (Saturday) we will be going back with hampers. The Trade Minister (Paula Gopee-Scoon) called and gave us some hampers. I will be distributing it.”
When contacted Friday, Bishop said: “We removed more rubble. We have a lot more to get out. Everything is still covered in mud. We cut down another threatening tree on the hill. We have not yet got water. We are hoping we can get some water on Sunday. Water remains a problem. We still have more cleaning to do. The villagers have been helping. Tonight I am sleeping by my relatives, who live a few houses down.”