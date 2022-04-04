The chopping death of mother of two Omatie Deobarran by her husband has triggered more discussions on social media on domestic violence against women.
Deobarran, 35, was hacked to death in her marital home on Friday night, a murder witnessed by her children, a 13-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy.
Her husband, schoolteacher Amar Deobarran, consumed a poisonous substance and died later that night at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Several women shared their stories encouraging women in troubled marriages to raise their voices. Calls were also made for relatives and friends to look for red flags in relationships and to reach out to loved ones displaying signs.
The Express spoke with Terry Dale Ince, a human rights advocate and convener and founder of CEDAW Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (CCoTT), a non-governmental organisation.
Ince said not many people may not have known the back story on the Deobarrans’ case, however, it was important for citizens to know that help is available.
She said, “Families, friends...when they see something they should say something and do something. Victims are often isolated from family and friends and they feel alone. If you suspect that a woman close to you is being abused, gently ask if you can help. Don’t push.”
Emotional and mental abuse
Ince outlined the agencies in place to assist persons in violent relationships.
She said the Gender Based Violence (GBV) unit within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was launched in January 2020, with dedicated units at police stations in every region staffed and trained on issues of Domestic Violence.
National hotlines were available with officers ready to respond including 800 SAVE, 555 and 999.
And there are non-governmental organisations, she said.
“There are a plethora of Community and Civil Society organisations that work in some capacity of mitigating and advocating against Domestic Violence and Gender Based Violence in T&T. One national organisation is the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV),” she said.
Ince said the Community Mediation Services Division of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development is also available.
And CCoTT, the organisation founded by Ince, is a national organisation grounded in human rights. She said, “We focus on advocacy, public awareness, sensitisation and education on CEDAW with the overarching mission of the sustainable implementation of the convention mandates and recommendations made to the State within the context of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Relatives of Omatie Deobarran have said she was a victim of emotional and mental abuse and had decided to leave the relationship.
The Bankers Insurance employee had filed for divorce, triggering rage from her husband of 14 years, they said.
Amar Deobarran’s relatives said he had begged her to reconcile and did not want to be separated from his children.
He was a head of department at the Avocat Vedic Primary School, where he had educated thousands of children over a long teaching career. He was 41.
The incident occurred at the family’s home in Barrackpore around 8 p.m. on Friday.