Police need help in locating 67-year-old Carlos Carthy.
Carlos, of Rajkumar Lane, Guaico, Tamana was last seen around 5pm
on Monday.
He was reported missing to the Arima Police Station on Tuesday.
Carlos is of African descent, five feet, four inches tall, approximately 140 pounds, brown complexion, and short grey hair. He is blind in his left eye.
He was last seen wearing a fluorescent jersey and blue football pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arima Police Station at 667-3563 or 800-TIPS,
contact the Police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.