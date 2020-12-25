Police need help in locating 16-year-old Jaalana Lewis.
Jaalana was last seen at her Harmony Hall Road, Gasparillo home, around 6 pm on Wednesday.
She was reported missing to the Gasparillo Police Station this morning.
Jaalana is of African descent, 4 feet 6 inches tall, with a light brown complexion and a slim build with long hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white top, a pair of denim jeans and a pair of black sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS