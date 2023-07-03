Police officers are seeking the public’s urgent assistance to locate four-year-old, Kiara Andrews and 14-year-old, Keyana Martin.
Andrews and Martin, both of Upper Bushe Street, Maitagual, San Juan, were last seen on Saturday and were reported missing to the San Juan police station.
Andrews is of African descent, light brown in complexion, slim built and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a pair of short, blue-coloured jeans and a pair of slippers.
Martin is of African descent, light brown in complexion, approximately five feet tall, is slim built, has brown eyes and a black long hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a pair of short, blue-coloured jeans and a pair of slippers.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Juan police station at 638-3416/674-0100. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.