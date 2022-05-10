The police is seeking the public’s assistance to find Akieha Natalie Charles and Natasha Dubois-Baptiste.
Charles, 17 of Seerattan Avenue, St Margarets was last seen on May 6 and Dubois-Baptiste, 36, of 10th Street, Barataria on May 9.
Anyone with information that can help locate them, can call the St Margaret’s police Ssation at 659-2530 or the Barataria police station at 674-4724. The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS, through any police station or a report can be made via the TTPS App.