Help find Shiva

Princes Town resident Shiva Rampersad is missing and police officers are seeking the public's help to find him.
Rampersad, 23, was last seen at his home around 6.30 p.m. on July 4. He was reported missing to the Princes Town police station.
Rampersad is of East Indian descent, dark brown in complexion, slim built, 160 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey jersey, a multi-coloured three-quarter pants, grey slippers and had a black knapsack on his back.
Anyone with information on Rampersad’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Princes Town police station at 655-2231. The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800- TIPS or any police station.