Mervyn Williams

Seventy-nine-year-old Mervyn Williams is missing.

Williams of Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin was last seen on August 30, a post to the police's social media page stated.

Anyone with information that can help locate him, can call the West End police station at 637-6002. The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.

It was in July that Williams was reunited with his family after a police's post that he was found wandering in Carenage.

