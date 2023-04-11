Akeel Ramkissoon

Akeel Ramkissoon is missing.

Ramkissoon, 23 of Teelucksingh Street, East California, was last seen on Sunday. He was reported missing to the Couva police station.

Ramkissoon is of East Indian descent, light brown in complexion, approximately five feet tall and medium built. He has short, black hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a pair of grey three-quarter pants, a black jersey and was barefooted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Couva police station at 636- 2333/0200 or 800-TIPS. The police can also be contacted at 555, 999, 911, or any police station.

