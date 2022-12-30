The police service is seeking the public’s help to find three missing teens.
Kaya John, 14, of Bethel, Tobago was last seen on December 26. Anyone with information that can help find her, can call the Shirvan Road police station at 639-8888.
Shawn Beharry, 13, of Windy Hill, Arouca was also last seen on December 26. The Arouca police station can be contacted at 640-6138 with any information on his whereabouts.
Shion St Rose, 17, of Sun Valley Extension, Lower Santa Cruz is also missing. Please call the Child Protection Unit, North Eastern Division at 621-2509 with any information that can assist to locate him.
In all three cases, the police can also be contacted at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.