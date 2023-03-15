Tyrune Regis

Carenage teen Tyrune Regis was last seen on Tuesday.

Anyone with information that can help locate the 19-year-old, is asked to call the police.

Regis, of Mt Pleasant Road, Carenage, was last seen at 4.40 p.m. on Tuesday and was reported missing to the Carenage police station.

Regis is of African descent, five feet, six inches tall, and brown in complexion. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, can call the Carenage police station at 637-3123. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.

