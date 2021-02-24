In an emotional plea, the mother of a five-year-old boy injured in a shooting on Monday morning, has reached out to the nation for assistance to feed her children.
Terriann Lavine, 34, has been at her son’s bedside at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex since Monday.
Lavine’s six-year-old son was also at the hospital. He was not injured but was found sitting next to his bleeding brother when police arrived.
A 41-year-old male relative was also injured in the shooting.
Lavine was contacted by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on Monday informing her that her son was injured in a shooting at a house at Second Caledonia, Morvant.
It was the first time she had seen her sons in two years, Lavine said.
“I was in an abusive relationship and when I left I tried to get my sons but I was prevented from seeing them. I contacted them often pleading to see them but I didn’t know where they were staying. It was very difficult for me. The last time I heard from them was Christmas last year,” she said.
Lavine, who has a third child from another relationship, said she was also contacted by the Children’s Authority on Monday.
“I went to the hospital and saw my son. He was shot in the foot. The bullet went through and his foot is broken. The older son was at the hospital too because he was with them when the shooting happened,” she said.
Lavine said she has been at her son’s side since Monday morning.
But she is unemployed, Lavine said, and is unable to feed her boys.
“I am not asking anyone for money. I just want food for my children. It hurts me that I cannot give them food. I am not employed. I sometimes babysit for a friend,” she said.
Lavine, who lives in Chaguanas, said she wants to give her sons a better life and is willing to find work to care for them. “But right now I don’t want to leave the younger one who is in hospital and I can’t afford to buy food for them every day. It is hard,” she said.
Anyone willing to assist Lavine and her sons can contact her at 494-9912.
What happened…
A police report stated that the five-year-old boy was with a male relative at a friend’s house along Second Caledonia, Morvant on Monday.
Police said the 41-year-old man was awaken by noises inside the house and went to investigate at around 1.45 a.m.
He found a masked gunman inside the house.
Police said there was a struggle and the man was shot in his right foot.
The suspect fired a second shot, hitting the five year-old boy who was standing next to the relative. He was hit in the left foot.
The shooter escaped.
The 41-year-old man was treated at hospital and discharged.
The boy remains in stable condition.