Jamie Fraser and Neera Garib

Missing: Jamie Fraser (left) and Neera Garib. 

Teenager Jamie Fraser and 31-year-old Neera Garib are missing.

Fraser, 16, of Katwaroo Trace, Penal was last seen at 10 a.m. on January 28, wearing a green short sleeved dress and a pair of sandals.

She is of mixed descent, five feet tall, slim built with a brown complexion.

Anyone with information that can help locate her, can call the Penal police station at 647-8888.

Garib of Edinburgh Village, Chaguanas, was last seen at 9 a.m. on January 26.

She is of East Indian descent, five feet, four inches tall, slim built with a brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink and grey plaid shirt and a pair of grey pants. She also had a black handbag.

The Chaguanas police station can be contacted at 665-5271, should anyone have information on her location.

In both instances the police can be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Recommended for you