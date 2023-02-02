Teenager Jamie Fraser and 31-year-old Neera Garib are missing.
Fraser, 16, of Katwaroo Trace, Penal was last seen at 10 a.m. on January 28, wearing a green short sleeved dress and a pair of sandals.
She is of mixed descent, five feet tall, slim built with a brown complexion.
Anyone with information that can help locate her, can call the Penal police station at 647-8888.
Garib of Edinburgh Village, Chaguanas, was last seen at 9 a.m. on January 26.
She is of East Indian descent, five feet, four inches tall, slim built with a brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink and grey plaid shirt and a pair of grey pants. She also had a black handbag.
The Chaguanas police station can be contacted at 665-5271, should anyone have information on her location.
In both instances the police can be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.