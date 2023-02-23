Sixty-five year old Susan Holford was last seen on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Chaguanas police station at 665-5271 or 800-TIPS. The police can also be reached at 555, 999, 911, through any police station or information can be shared on the TTPS App.
Holford of Lions Gate Housing Development Kings Boulevard, Chaguanas, is of African descent, five feet tall, slim built and light brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a red top with frills on the neckline.