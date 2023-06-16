The public’s help is being sought by the police to find Oushinda Paul and James Phillip Ng Saye.
The two were reported missing in separate instances.
Paul, 23 of Freedom Street, Trainline Pinto Road, Arima, was last seen at 2 p.m. on June 13. She was reported missing to the Pinto police post on June 15.
Paul is of African descent, brown in complexion, and has natural hair. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, a short black skirt, and a pair of black and purple slippers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the Pinto police post at 667-5217.
Ng Saye, 47 of Green Valley, St Raphael, was last seen on May 11 and was reported missing to the St Joseph police station on June 6.
Ng Saye is of mixed descent, approximately five feet, nine inches tall, with a barbed wire tattoo on his lower left leg above the ankle. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, a pair of long blue jeans, and a pair of tan-coloured shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the St Joseph police station at 662-4038/2522.
In both cases, the police can be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911, or any police station.