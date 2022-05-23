The police is seeking the public’s assistance to find two people reported missing in separate instances.
Madhuchala Beepath, 17, of Church Street, Chickland, Chaguanas was last seen on May 22 while Ravindra Mohan, 35, of Papourie Road, Barrackpore, was last seen on May 20.
Anyone with information that can help locate Beepath, can call the Chaguanas police at 665-5271. The Barrackpore police station can be reached at 654-0609 or 654-0610 to share any information on Mohan’s whereabouts.
In both cases, the police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.