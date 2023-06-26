Help save a life!

Emmanuel Cario, centre, a patient at Mt Hope hospital cuts the ribbon at the unveiling of the Mobile Blood Donation Unit, which was presented to the Ministry of Health by the People’s Republic of China at Amphitheatre B, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Champs Fleurs. From left are Davlin Thomas, NCRHA CEO; Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh; Dr Kenneth Charles of The UWI Blood Donor Soceity; Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne; and Chinese Ambassador to T&T, His Excellency Fang Qiu. Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR