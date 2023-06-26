Help save a life!

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has issued an appeal for more people to become blood donors.
Deyalsingh said he was optimistic the newly-unveiled Mobile Blood Donation Unit “will surely propel us in our robust drive to attract approximately 1.5 per cent of our total population, or 20,000 persons, to become frequent blood donors annually”.
The minister made the comments at the recent handover ceremony of the Mobile Blood Donation Unit by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
Deyalsingh thanked Chinese Ambassador His Excellency Fang Qiu for his thrust towards the continuous improvement of the public healthcare system in Trinidad and Tobago and its holistic sense of philanthropy.
Also present were Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne; NCRHA chief executive officer Davlin Thomas; recipient Emmanuel Cario; The University of The West Indies (The UWI) Blood Donor Society head Dr Kenneth Charles; general manager, Nursing, Dianne Himmeh; and pannist Kareem Edwards.
Thomas said since 2022, there hae been 7,700 blood donations.
Cario thanked the donors for their help and encouraged people to help others by donating blood for surgeries and accidents.
“Do you know donating blood is an investment? One that no one should hesitate to make? We are able to find time to indulge in things that bring no return to us as a society, don’t you think it’s time we make wiser choices?
“Do you know donating blood can improve the quality of the life you live? Donate, donate. Why? Because the blood you donate might run through the veins saving the life of a future professor or a genius,” Cario said.
True example of bilateral philanthrophy
In receiving the unit, Deyalsingh said: “It is with great pride that we accept this Mobile Blood Donation Unit which will surely propel us in our robust drive to attract approximately 1.5 per cent of our total population, or 20,000 persons to become frequent blood donors annually. China, is a true exemplar of bilateral philanthropy, which we must all accept as the guiding philosophy behind the adoption of the altruistic blood donation system, to which we are currently transitioning.”
Deyalsingh added: “ We have identified four core areas for the transformation of our National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS). These are people, processes, stakeholder relations and physical infrastructure. Through the contributions of the Chinese towards the development of the Public Healthcare System, all core areas will be positively impacted by the donation of this Unit.”
Deyalsingh also outlined the focus on “People Centredness” which will allow the Ministry to embark on many blood donation drives throughout communities in all geographical locations. In the area of “processes”, there will be the positive impact of the minimisation of bureaucracy as screening and donating would be made more accessible.
Another core area, which relates to “Stakeholder engagement” will expose many opportunities for increases in blood supply due to strategic partnerships with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Community Groups, social, cultural, education and sporting entities for member participation and outreach.
Background
Deyalsingh shared some information on its genesis.
He said: “Approxmately one year ago, the Ministry had the distinct pleasure of announcing the launch of the True Voluntary Blood Donation (TVBD) initiative, whereby all citizens were called to action to assist in supplying and replenishing blood and blood products.”
He added: “At this event, we outlined all of the steps that would be taken to ensure that this voluntary non-remunerated blood donation (VNRBD) system is a success, and formulated key strategies for meeting all of our blood collection targets.”
TT$1.38 million from China
In a telephone interview, a Ministry of Health official said: “In March 2022, China donated about TT $1.38 million towards the bus. It was part of the overall cost and other expenses.”
The unit, which is also a physical asset, will enable transformation within the health sector.
To compound it, the bus is expected to serve communities as it traverses the country.
Deyalsingh said the country’s ties to China spans a long and fruitful relationship of almost 200 years, which was further enhanced by the establishment of formal diplomatic relations almost 50 years ago.