Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley distanced himself and members of his Government from any knowledge or involvement in the arrest and extradition of firearms dealer Brent Thomas from Barbados.
Thomas, a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, was arrested September last year, but subsequently released. However, he was re-arrested in Barbados, from where he intended to travel to Miami to meet his cardiologist.
In taking legal action against the State, Thomas contended that he was forcibly returned to Trinidad where he was later charged with possession of a series of weapons, including grenades and rifles.
Those charges were stayed by High Court judge Justice Devindra Rampersad, who on April 25, made scathing findings against police officers in his judgment.
Rowley said the court judgment and reaction to it in many quarters, have sought to implicate him and his Cabinet in the matter.
“The matter was one of arms-length police work. And I as head of the Government, which in recent days have literally been identified by influential persons in this country as having some knowledge or involvement in this matter, and some agenda in this matter,” Rowley said on Thursday as he addressed the media at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
He added: “I’ve seen influential persons saying that whatever is being contested by the police or by the defendant, could not have happened without the involvement of those at the top. And that was pointing not just fingers, but the whole hand at the Government, the executive and the Prime Minister as the head at the top.”
He said him, like everybody else in the country who wasn’t involved in this matter with the police, became aware of the existence of the matter as a result of media reports, which he’s absolutely certain cannot be truthfully rebutted with any fact coming from any quarter.
“As head of the Cabinet I can tell you without fear of contradiction, that the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago had absolutely nothing to do with this matter. And I’ll go further to say, notwithstanding what you might hear and fears that might be expressed by persons who claim to be in the know, let the record show that the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago is not in the habit of directing the police at any person or agency.”
He noted that citizens can go to bed comfortably knowing that police work was only directed by police officers in the police service under the Police Act. “That is what we live with in Trinidad and Tobago, and any person making allegations contrary to that, I ask you in the media to ask them for the supporting evidence of their position.
He said as head of the National Security Council he has a great deal of concern and apprehension with respect to the whole matter of arm, ammunition, permits and location, and added: “It remains a serious matter to me and I’m only more concerned now more than ever.”
Noting that he has no other vantage point other than what is in the public domain at this time, the PM stated: “And it is clear there is two prongs to this fork. One, is under the Commission of Police, whoever is in office, directing and being responsible for normal police work. That is one angle. And the other angle is in doing normal, and I want to introduce this term, ongoing police investigation, there are issues about the procedures employed by the police.
“And against those two positions, which should be very clear, there is the situation of who answers for what. And the police, in the face of the law and accusations by defendants, the police are the only people who can, and will, answer in a court of law for their actions, not the Cabinet, not the Prime Minister.”
Stating that a lot of effort was put in to draw the Cabinet and him into this matter, Rowley said yesterday while in Tobago for a funeral, he turned on his television just in time to see Senator Wade Mark, foaming at his mouth and making statements about the matter that are inimical to the interests of Trinidad and Tobago.
He said Mark was engaged in using his office to threaten the wellbeing of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. “He was not content to allow the court and the police to deal with, clarify, expand on the work of the police. He went as far to accuse the Government of criminal conduct,” Rowley stated.
The PM also took umbrage to a statement by Opposition Senator Jearlean John with regards to his Government. “She said Trinidad and Tobago doesn’t have a Government, what we have is a rogue terrorist organization. That is a Parliamentarian’s description of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. And Senator Mark, he went further. He wasn’t content to say that the Trinidad and Tobago Government is of that nature, but he roped in the Barbados Government, to say that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the Barbados Government have acted in concert in this way against a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Noting that Mark claimed that he will do what he always does, which is to take steps to nasty up the name of Trinidad and Tobago, Rowley questioned the objective of the United National Congress and other voices in drawing the Cabinet into what is a court and police matter.
“If not to end up with a situation where the police service will be tarnished for all times. Some are already saying, it’s a forgone conclusion, the police are being used by the State to prosecute others.
“To go down that road is to provide invaluable assistance to the criminal element, it’s like music to their ears, because they know that is only helping to destroy what little we have left. There’s absolutely no basis for it, and absolutely no truth in it.”
Addressing the issue of crime, Rowley said criminals have business models and they (criminals) are not an accidental development in the country, and nobody is immune to it.
“These are well thought out, predetermined actions of people who are determine to use crime for profit. And unless we all close ranks against them, they will succeed in going between us and making us fight against ourselves while they profit in the process.
“And that is what this country is being called upon to do, close ranks against the criminals, starting in the homes because very many people in this country know who the criminals are and know what they’re up to. And if you keep secrets for them, they need that. And if there’re police officers in the ranks of the police who create opportunities for them to evade the law, they need that.”
He said the entire administration of the country, from parent to the highest point of the office of Prime Minister are susceptible to all kind of failures.
“And we’re saying, we don’t want those failures, we have to identify those failures.”
He said where there are failures and those failures are being exploited by the criminal elements, then citizens need to speak up. If you know something about criminal intent or criminal conduct, help the country to survive the criminal onslaught by alerting the police service. And it will do none of us any good to present the police service as a useless batch of criminals serving themselves. The vast majority of our police officers are there trying to stand in the breeches between us and the criminal elements, and they need support.”
He said its imperative that citizens provide police with information since that is largely what the police operate with.