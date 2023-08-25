The public’s help is needed to find 16-year-old Emily Ganesh.
Ganesh of Carlsen Field, was last seen around 10.45 p.m. on August 18 and reported missing to the Longdenville police post around 12.55 p.m. on August 21.
She is of East Indian descent, five feet, seven inches tall, slim built, light brown in complexion, has shoulder length hair and wears a pair of glasses. She was last seen wearing a red-coloured t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Longdenville police post at 665-4539. The police can also be contacted at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.