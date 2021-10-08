The family of one of the men on board the vessel that sank in the waters between Trinidad and Venezuela last week, is pleading with the authorities for help in bringing him home, dead or alive.
Zaid “Johnny” Alladin, a butcher, was among the group of men reported missing.
His family was not aware he had boarded a pirogue and set off for Venezuela two Thursdays ago.
His sister, April Khan, is now questioning whether one of the four bodies found in Venezuelan waters is that of her missing brother. “It was only when the Coast Guard issued a statement saying a boat had sunk I heard rumours that my brother was on board. I never knew he was going to Venezuela. This was very shocking. We are also being told that (was) my brother and the body was so decomposed that they had to bury it,” she said in a phone interview yesterday.
An anonymous caller informed Khan that her brother’s body had been identified.
Khan said she was willing to travel to Venezuela to bring closure to her family.
But she is seeking assistance from the authorities.
“I am willing to go there and identify my brother but I need protection. I want the authorities to help me to get across there and find my brother. However, I am not ruling out that he might also be alive,” she said.
Khan said her brother was no fisherman but his friends were involved in the industry.
“I don’t know any of these people he went with. It was only after we found out he was missing I found out he had gone to Venezuela in August and that was the first time he went. My brother is not mentally stable.
“He has been a little slow since he was a child so I believe someone convinced him to go there,” she said.
Alladin lives alone at Platonic Trace, off Rochard Road, Penal.
The Express was told that one of the men, Arnold Ramkhelawan, contacted his parents on Monday saying he was rescued by Guyanese fishermen.
Three others remain missing: Vijayanand “Promo” Toophforeanie, 40, Rishi “Shortman” Seelochan, 38, and another man identified only as “Sammy”.
The men were on the boat that set sail at nightfall from Moruga.
On Sunday, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) stated it was working with Venezuelan authorities to locate a vessel with 25 occupants which went missing between Trinidad and Venezuela.
The vessel had departed from south Trinidad, heading to the Delta region of Venezuela and initial reports indicated that it may have sunk in Venezuelan waters.
The bodies of four people were recovered off Venezuela along with one survivor but 20 people still remain unaccounted for.