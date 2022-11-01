The family of shot security officer Peola Baptiste has again made another urgent request for blood donations for her.
“Please we need the help of the public”, said Baptiste’s daughter, Dianna Wellington to the Express. “Mom has lost a lot of blood once again and needs it. ”
Baptiste’s blood type is O positive, and last month the family had posted on social media an appeal for blood donations for her.
Baptiste, who was the sole survivor of her colleagues who were the target of the deadly heist outside Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine on September 19, spent four days at home last week.
After being treated at the hospital for five weeks, Baptiste, 57, had been discharged by doctors and returned to her home in Claxton Bay on October 23.
But by Thursday evening, she fell ill and her children had her returned to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where she previously hospitalised, treating her for injuries that she suffered in the shooting incident.
On Thursday as medical complications relating to the gunshot injuries she suffered in the incident arose, the mother of six and grandmother of four was returned to the hospital.
Wellington said that on Sunday morning, her mother again underwent life-saving surgery at the EWMSC.
Baptiste was on duty with her colleagues of Allied Security Limited Jeffrey Andy Peters, 51, and Jerry Winston Stuart, 49, collecting sales packages when they came under heavy gunfire from gun-toting bandits.
Baptiste was shot to the head, chest, abdomen and on both arms.
Stuart, of Longdenville, was in the driver’s seat, Peters, of Sulbert Street, Laventille, was in the front passenger’s seat and Baptiste was in the rear seat when the armed thieves ambushed them.
Peters was pronounced dead at the scene, and Stuart at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Baptiste suffered a stroke while at hospital, and subsequently underwent surgery for the gunshot wound to the chest.
Wellington said her mother grieves in silence for her slain colleagues.
“She does not talk about the incident at all”, said Wellington.
Another of the victims, Phoenix Protective Services security guard Allister Harris, who also sustained a gunshot injury, told the Express that he also does not want to talk about the incident.
In a brief interview on Friday, Harris said, “I am back out to work. There is not much change in my condition. To be honest, this is something I do not like to talk about. It is still difficult for me. I am taking things one step at a time.”
Almost 100 rounds of assorted ammunition were fired by sub-machine gun-toting criminals wearing bullet proof vests and combat boots who ambushed security guards transporting sales money off the compound of Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine.
Shortly after the deadly heist, police fatally shot four suspects - Kyle Ramdhan, his brother Keyon Ramdhan, Greg Dodough and Deaundre Montrose, all of Delhi Road, Fyzabad.