Former high court judge, Member of Parliament for St Joseph, and Justice Minister in the Peoples Partnership government, Herbert Volney, has died.
He passed away at 7.45a.m. today. He was 69 years old.
His cause of death is not immediately known, but Volney suffered with heart disease and underwent heart surgery in 2010.
Dominica-born Volney launched his own political party in 2017, called "We The People".
Oropouche MP Dr Roodal Moonilal extended condolences to his former parliamentary colleague. He said, "I have fond memories with Mr Volney. I had the privilege of working with Mr Volney. i was leader of government business while he served in the government. i was always taken aback by his sense of humour. he was a colourful character. But I saw in him a deep love for his country. we always remained in contact through social media. I am extremely sad and we are grateful for his service to the country."
Senator and Minister in the Agriculture Minister Avinash Singh issued condolences, stating "We sat on opposing political parties but we were always cordial. Lately he was very interested in my agricultural post of produce on my parents farm. I invited him to visit only a few weeks ago. May his soul finds eternal peace and his family find the strength at this time."
Volney was remembered by his ministerial colleague Dr Devant Maharaj, who stated:
MP for St.Joseph was a colorful character in cabinet as he was in the judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago. Always a quick wit he often painted himself as the custodian of Catholic values in cabinet and representing those with mixed heritage as he was equally proud of his Dominician roots.
Volney removal from office however appeared to have had a serious mental and emotional impact upon him as he political focus evolved into a singular bitterness tgat appeared to consume his latter years. With no prior political experience to his assuming office in 2010 Volney styled himself as a political expert following his political demise often making news with wild allegations or political positions.
Volney was a prolific user of social media, posting his thoughts about the state of Trinidad and Tobago.
His last Facebook posting was on November 29 when he wrote the following:
In the last few days, we have seen the very worst of this government. In the wake of immeasurable suffering by large swaths of physical Trinidad overcome by flooding and its aftermath omission after omission, and failure after failure have collectively shown up not just its incompetence, but it’s seeming callous ‘don’t -care’ attitude towards the largely Indo-Trinidad segment of the people.
Today was generally a bright and sunny day but one in which all the many inches of rainfall of the last week was expected to flow out to the sea and suffer upon weak embankments major breaches with consequential flooding in habitations.
In the face of these expectations, and the land slips and landslides expected along the hill country, the Ministry of Education ordained school and First Term tests to proceed. Callously insensitive this was always to those suffering by the floods and those competing for place on the nation’s limited roadways.
The fact is that one set of parents and children, those living on the flat or ‘lagoon’ as the PNM refers to where the mostly Indian Trinidadian live, will be most negatively impacted. I know this as a former East/West MP where my African-Trinidadian constituents live on the hillside on the foothills of the Northern Range and oddly suffer from land slips while the Indian-African live on the southern or flat land side of the Eastern Main Road. This happens all the way to Sangre Grande.
The Indian-Trinidadian have real suffering with utter disruption at their homes and in their communities while the hill-living African-Trinidadian are dry and mostly unaffected by this unseasonal weather. How then can the Ministry of Education ordain a resumption of school in the circumstances? It is cruelty and must be rejected by the TTUTA, by school management, by Parent-Teacher Organizations…and by students themselves who must combine against this. What difference would it have made for the sensible approach to be adopted by closing all schools for the week and reopening for end of term examinations in the next. Minister has fallen short.
With road crises ruling the day inclusive of the Caroni River overflowing the south bound lane causing backups on the highway from Trincity in the east to Port of Spain in the west, the closure of all schools until a state of normalcy had returned should’ve been a no-brainer.
With the Caroni River overflowing the south bound highway, two of the three lanes on the northbound side could’ve been deployed for the southbound traffic alleviating immeasurable suffering for school children and parents trying to get home. Where was the Army? At base scratching balls and watching tv?
More and more I realize that our country needs new leadership, wise leadership, caring leadership, just leadership. Lord lend a hand for those tested leaders as myself no longer have the zest to provide real options at the ballot box. The options we now have are sadly just as wanting even though I would very much like to see a man like Phillip Edward Alexander in our next government so that he can help fix it.
Herbert, Justice Volney (retired)