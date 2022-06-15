While Trinidad and Tobago has not shaken off the infectious spread of the Covid-19 virus, the country has been recording several positive trends with regard to the number of Covi-19 cases being admitted into its various health facilities.
According to Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, the current hospital occupancy rate in the parallel healthcare system is at 22 per cent, representing 140 patients in hospital across the parallel healthcare system in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We have noted a significant decline in the occupancy in the parallel healthcare system from February 18 onwards. This is a promising sign because it has been a consistent trend,” she said.
Abdool-Richards, who was speaking during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, said the occupancy level at the Intensive Care Units (ICU) has always been one of concern because it represents the patients who are at highest risk of having an adverse event.
“We have a low ICU occupancy throughout. In fact, this morning the ICU occupancy is at 14 per cent, representing nine patients; seven in Trinidad and two in Tobago.
“Our ward level occupancy, which represents the less critically ill patients but those who still require medical care and have high risk factors, is at 23 per cent.
“So overall we have noticed positive trends in the parallel healthcare system.”
She said in terms of the Accident and Emergency departments, which are the first point of contact for persons in the parallel healthcare system, there are currently ten Accident and Emergency patients who are awaiting transfer into the parallel healthcare system or being stabilised and managed.
She noted that those ten patients are spread across ten Accident and Emergency departments in Trinidad and Tobago, with the Sangre Grande A&E department hosting five and two at the two at the Mt Hope Hospital.
“Again, from February onwards we have noticed and identified a decrease in the number of patients who are at the Accident and Emergency departments.
“We also consider the ambulance service because this is an indicator regarding the transfer of patients. This morning eight per cent of all ambulances that are on the fleet, which is 37 at peak, are being used for Covid-19 transport. And it’s in stark contrast to the situation that we would have noticed from April to June of last year, and then from October to January of this year, when we would have seen up to 80 per cent of the ambulance service on certain days.”
Abdool-Richards said the country’s current Covid-19 situation is a far cry from the situation it would have been faced with between October, and especially on December 23 and 26, and on November 26.
“On those days the parallel healthcare system was at 83 per cent occupancy and our A&Es had a significant number of patients and were being stretched. Our ICU level occupancy was approximately 85 to 95 per cent.
“We know that we have had an increase in herd immunity which accounts for the decrease number of hospitalisation, and we also note the decrease virulence of the Omicron variant.”
She said despite the positive trends being experienced there are still some caveats and warnings people should take note of.
“Vaccination is a proven method of preventing Covid-19, and it’s also a proven method of reducing the spread and transmission of Covid-19 and the severity of Covid-19. And when you vaccinate you protect your close and elderly relatives, and all those persons who may contract Covid-19 but who cannot be vaccinated at this point in time, and have the risk of being admitted into a hospital or ICU facility.
She noted persons who seek early medical attention are more likely to have a positive outcome and survive Covid-19 with less complications.