Scores of people showed up at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine ,yesterday for the vaccination drive an initiative of Gulf City Trinidad, San Fernando West Member of Parliament Faris Al Rawi and the South West Regional Heralth Authority . Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer -BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines were available to the public.Photo:TREVOR WATSON

The Ministry of Health advises the population that from Saturday, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were made available for 25,000 persons from the general adult population.

The required doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have already been reserved for the pregnant population and for persons aged 12 to 18 years. Other members of the public can therefore access the Pfizer vaccine at the locations listed below.

No appointment is required and members of the public will be facilitated on a first-come, first-served basis, based on vaccine availability.

North

o Hasely Crawford Stadium (Drive-thru) o National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) o Paddock, Queens Park Savannah

Central

o Ato Boldon Stadium

o Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas

o UTT Chaguanas Campus

East

o COSTATT Campus, El Dorado

o Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway (Drive-thru)

o Larry Gomes Stadium o Duranta Gardens Community Centre

o National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua

o Sangre Grande Civic Centre

o Hansraj Sumairsingh Multipurpose Complex, Rio Claro

o Mayaro Civic Centre

South

o Cedros Health Centre (until 7th September)

o Debe Health Centre o National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) Campus - La Brea (from 8th September)

o Penal PowerGen Site

o South West Regional Indoor Facility, Point Fortin ( from 15th September)

o Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA)

Tobago

o Canaan Health Centre

o Les Coteaux Health Centre

o Mason Hall Community Centre o Roxborough Health Centre

o Scarborough Health Centre o Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort

