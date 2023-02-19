Coated in mud and oil, revellers take to the streets in the wee hours of Carnival Monday morning for Jouvert celebrations. People dance to the din of old biscuit tins, “old iron” from the engine room, and chip to sweet steelband music in communities across the land. Then they may head home for a siesta.
Around noon, masqueraders, adorned in fetching costumes hit the streets for Monday mas, continuing on Tuesday for the Parade of the Bands. Splendour and pageantry take centre stage. Armed with bandannas and mugs, masqueraders are ready for the road and the Road March king or queen is waiting to be crowned. Spectators marvel at a “thing of beauty in the city.”
Dimanche Gras artistic Director Davlin Thomas has sought to capture this effortless transition in the production Mud To Mas....Metamorphosis (Greek word for “change”) for Dimanche Gras being held from 7 o’clock tonight at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
Thomas, Deputy Chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC), and a playwright, will also be paying tribute to the late soca icon Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, who went to God’s acre on March 19, 2022.
Dimanche Gras will also feature elements like the King and Queens of Carnival competition and the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) monarch contest. Reigning 2020 queen Terri Lyons will be attempting to retain her crown with House Cleaning, and a chance to get prizes valued at about $800,000, including a car.
In a phone interview last week, Thomas said: “Metamorphosis is essentially a kind of metaphorical description of the Carnival. It’s more descriptive than judgmental. It explores the transition from Jouvert to pretty mas. It’s a celebration of how Trinis do it seamlessly. It’s an interpretation of the idea of the sudden burst of beauty from the mud and the oil of Jouvert, to the costumed revellers - whether it be traditional or bikini and beads-manifested on stage.”
As the narrative unfurls like a beautiful banner, Thomas will punctuate it with music from artistes including Young Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis), and iconic singer Mavis John. Beloved artistes like Destra Garcia and Patrice Roberts and other well known personalities are expected to perform.
Thomas said: “Young Bredda will feature some of the late Blaxx songs. He will Mash Up the place. Can you imagine almost 100 Blue Devils (traditional mas characters) trailing behind him? Hoisting their axes and making blood curdling and sweet sounds. Insane choreography. Blaxx is still a favourite. A great and beautiful person. We miss him terribly.”
He added: “Mavis John will render the poignant the Carnival Is Over. We are going to unleash a piece of magic. We have the whole theatrical kit and technical direction from theatre spaces. We basically want to give people a show to remember. It’s going to be ‘Big Sunday’.”
Having heard the cries for North Stand and Grand Stand audience from Lyons and finalist Maria Bhola, who is rendering her song People Man, Thomas said: “We are running the show from the Grand Stand. We have not had a North Stand since 2012. We are partnering with TUCO for a red carpet treatment. We are interviewing entertainers and participants on the red carpet.”
Having emerged from the clutches of the Covid-19 pandemic, Thomas said: “Metamorphosis speaks about our resilience as a people. We were able to navigate through Covid-19. We are like jumbies (folkloric creatures) in the first world forest. To quote (masman) Peter Minshall, ‘We Caribbean people are the at the tip of the spear’. We appear and disappear. We are douening (folklore characters) in this place. We are beyond dwelling, we are “douening.” The idea of using the transition from mud to mas is a metaphor for the spirit and resilience of Caribbean people.”