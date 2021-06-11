Heritage Petroleum Company Limited has confirmed five COVID-19 positive cases with twenty primary contacts in its offshore operations.
Contact tracing has been initiated and all primary and secondary contacts will be tested in accordance with the Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines.
All the procedures regarding reporting to the MOH are being followed.
Heritage says it is providing the necessary support to the affected crew members along with the contractor company and has established a 24-hour hotline with a link to Telemedicine to support the crew members and their families.
Family members will also be tested in accordance with MOH protocol.
While the affected persons remain in quarantine, Heritage and the contractor company will provide essential supplies to ensure their needs are adequately supported.
Heritage is reviewing its processes in relation to this incident to identify and address any gaps with a view to minimizing future risk. The Company is also closely monitoring the situation and will maintain contact with the Ministry of Health, as required.