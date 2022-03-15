Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said an oil rig weighing over 2,000 pounds fell on the compound of Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd. last Friday.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting on Monday, Moonilal called on the State company's managing director Arlene Chow to provide information to the public on this accident.
"While they were pussyfooting with dealing with the divers disaster we are told that the oil fields have been transformed into killing fields.Tonight I can indicate that information coming to us suggest another accident in the oil sector. This one they are attempting to cover up as we speak," he said..
Pictures of equipment at a site were shown on a screen.
"A few days ago, Friday March 11, at Forest Reserve in South Trinidad, on the compound of Heritage Petroleum Company Limited, chaired by Michaeal Quamina, an entire rig fall down! Again a contractor is involved under the supervision of a state company," he said.
Moonilal said it was a "Cooper 250 Workover Rig" which fell from a height of over 60 feet.
He said there are usually four to five workers on a platform and had any workers been there that day they would have all been dead.
He said the accidents happening in the State enterprises stem from the closure of Petrotrin where staff were fired including the health and safety officers.
"They demonise Petrotrin, they say the workers lazy and over paid, today people are dying because you close down Petrotrin," he said.
Turning to the Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited, Moonilal reiterated the call for the removal of the Board of Directors and relevant senior managers.
He noted the Sunday Express report where the lone pipeline survivor Christopher Boodram who shared his harrowing testimony of his three hour ordeal in trying to get out of the pipeline that claimed the lives of his four fellow divers.
"I want to confess that I could not read the entire story in one shot, I had to read a piece, hold back tears, leave, come back one hour later and read it...it took three takes for me to read one article," he said.
Moonilal called out the OSH authority and their tardiness in taking action.
"We demand to know the names of the OSHA officials who are conducting this investigation.
And we demand that their report is made public,' he said.
He noted that under the OSH act under sec 72 (1) gives the Chief Inspector the power to retain persons with special and Technical knowledge to investigate such accidents.
Moonilal asked if the Inspector recruited any local or international experts to assist with this investigation.
"We are told that even the CI is on a short term month to month contract and don’t know if he coming or going," he added.
Moonilal noted that on March 9 it was announced there would be a Commission of Enquiry into the incident and two weeks after this tragedy the Commission was not constituted properly.