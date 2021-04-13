heritage

Heritage Petroleum Company Limited says that individuals and their organizations are hosting false recruitment orientations and falsely promising employment at the company. These individuals are also using the names and contact information of actual Heritage employees to solicit large sums of money from unsuspecting jobseekers.

Heritage said it was taking the matter very seriously and advises the public that payments of any kind are not part of Heritage’s recruitment process and absolutely no one is authorized to accept or request funds in return for employment at the company. Therefore, persons acting legitimately on behalf of Heritage will not at any time whatsoever request cash or any related benefit from anyone in connection with any job prospect or otherwise during our actual recruitment process.

The persons conducting these false recruitment orientations are neither affiliated with nor acting on behalf of nor authorized to act on behalf of Heritage.

Heritage condemned the unlawful acts and has referred the matters to the Trinidad & Tobago Police Service and Fraud Squad.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CRY FOR WATER

CRY FOR WATER

A severe water shortage has hit St Vincent as that country continues to grapple with volcanic pyroclastic flows from La Soufriere.

Prayers for stricken SVG

Prayers for stricken SVG

“I am praying for St Vincent. I love my country.”

That’s the sentiment expressed by St Vincent-born Beetham resident Patricia Sutton during a chat yesterday with vendor Sharon Daniels on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain

Fisherman in St Vincent wants to come home

Fisherman in St Vincent wants to come home

Tobago fisherman Joseph Ramkissoon is pleading with the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and the Ministry of National Security to bring him safely home from disaster-stricken St Vincent. Ramkissoon now faces an added burden, as volcanic ash falls from the sky in St Vincent.

Family to ‘seek justice’ from PCA

Family to ‘seek justice’ from PCA

The family of Cedros fisherman Kern “Cava” Richards intends to go to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) with an official complaint after his funeral later this week.