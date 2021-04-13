Heritage Petroleum Company Limited says that individuals and their organizations are hosting false recruitment orientations and falsely promising employment at the company. These individuals are also using the names and contact information of actual Heritage employees to solicit large sums of money from unsuspecting jobseekers.
Heritage said it was taking the matter very seriously and advises the public that payments of any kind are not part of Heritage’s recruitment process and absolutely no one is authorized to accept or request funds in return for employment at the company. Therefore, persons acting legitimately on behalf of Heritage will not at any time whatsoever request cash or any related benefit from anyone in connection with any job prospect or otherwise during our actual recruitment process.
The persons conducting these false recruitment orientations are neither affiliated with nor acting on behalf of nor authorized to act on behalf of Heritage.
Heritage condemned the unlawful acts and has referred the matters to the Trinidad & Tobago Police Service and Fraud Squad.