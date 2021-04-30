NEWLY installed head of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), Supt Roger Alexander said on Wednesday that the teams they manage were not perfect and as humans they will make mistakes but also learn from them.
Wearing his new blue/grey tactical uniform, Alexander and his co-host, Marlan Hopkinson hosted Wednesday’s edition of the CCN TV6 programme, Beyond the Tape.
Thanking his predecessor, Insp Mark Hernandez, Alexander also admitted that Hernandez “is having issues with some things,” but thanked him for a, “remarkable,” job done with the unit so far.
Insp Hernandez is currently on $300,000 bail and is expected to appear before a Sangre Grande Magistrate on June 1 on charges of misbehaviour in public office. It was alleged that he encouraged the unlawful assault by beating of David Ottley Jr, thereby occasioning him to sustain actual bodily harm contrary to common law. Charges against Hernandez arose during the investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Arima clerk, Andrea Bharatt during which suspects, Joel Belcon and Andrew Morris died in police custody.
Alexander who’s appointment was announced during a police press conference on Wednesday said that he had already met with most of the SORT team that day.
“All I saw was a band of dedicated young men and women filled with courage and independent thinkers who just need development but I just want the public to understand that sometimes in life we make mistakes and we are not perfect,” he said.
“Once human, we are going to make mistakes but what we do is that we learn and develop and make changes and at the end of that development period what was done must never happen again,” he said.
He assured however that despite set-back the SORT remained a dedicated unit.
“Our intentions are always good and as time goes by we will get better,” he said.