The lockdown has returned.

Violators beware, the police will intervene wherever-including in your homes.

With the level of infection “reaching disturbing heights” and many citizens “throwing all caution to the winds”, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday announced the re-instatement of an almost total lockdown at his first in-person news conference in Scarborough, Tobago since coming out of isolation.

Yesterday there were 328 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily number of new cases so far.