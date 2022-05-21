A SQUABBLE between siblings of the Fernandes family over the recent sale of the Trinidad Country Club (TCC) in Maraval to the United States Embassy at a cost of $316 million has found its way before the court.

The sibling rivalry took the form of an application for injunctive relief filed on March 25, 2022 by Luisa Fernandes and three companies—Domus Trust, AM Investments and Poui Investments.