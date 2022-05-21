Twelve-year-old Levi Lewis was yesterday hailed a hero for trying to assist his mother, Abeo Cudjoe, during the attack at their home which ended both their lives.
Levi died while undergoing treatment for a stab wound to his neck.
The coffins of the murdered mother and son were placed side by side during their funeral at Boodoo’s Chapel in Penal.
Speaking during the service, Mona Lewis said her grandson was a hero and his mother would have been proud of him.
Levi ran half a kilometre to his grandfather’s house after he was stabbed at his Lachoos Road, Penal, home in the early hours of May 10.
“He was bleeding profusely and God gave him the strength to reach where he had to go to tell the news. That is a hero… He was like a little prophet carrying the message… Our little hero displayed such bravery, strength and courage to save his mom’s life, but it wasn’t to be,” said Lewis.
To Cudjoe she said: “Thank you Beo for sending your son. He was an angel to me and I’m sure you would be proud of him to know what he did for you. Thank you Beo, for giving me such a great grand-child.”
Lewis remembered Levi as having potential in his schoolwork and as one who would have excelled in life. She also said her grandson loved fruits and was a helpful child.
Principal Lynn Moodie said news of Levi and his mom’s death rocked the hearts of the pupils and staff at St Dominic’s Penal RC School, where Levi was a Standard Five pupil.
He was remembered as an energetic child who shone in track and field (like his mother, a past pupil at the school) and football.
“He had great determination and believed in himself, always wanting to be a winner and often times he was,” Moodie said.
Levi was awaiting results after he wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination last month. He wanted to pass for Presentation College.
Teacher, Marcia Barclay said he had the ability to achieve this goal although she admitted the Covid-19 pandemic would have cheated many children of reaching the level they wanted.
Levi will be honoured as a hero in this year’s SEA graduation ceremony, Moodie said.
She added: “I don’ know all the circumstance leading up to their passing but in their last hour on earth, Levi had proved himself a hero… Today that bond of mother and son still exists as they lay side by side here as their souls make their way to the eternal light, walking hand in hand.”
Brothers’ keeper
The principal also called on mourners to be their brothers’ keeper as she said too many of the school’s past pupils have been losing their lives as a result of violence and crime.
“I entrust you to uplift our community, our school, by being positive role models. Reach out to those who have lost their way,” said Moodie.
Levi’s uncle, Shane Lewis, said he considered him a superhero and a legend. He added that his nephew had won many awards in sporting events.
He advised mourners to cherish and spend more time with their families as life can be unpredictable.
Cudjoe was eulogised by her sister Aiesha Samuel, who described her as a vibrant, energetic, independent individual who was always smiling and who worked hard to ensure her children’s needs were fulfilled. She said Cudjoe’s children were her lifeline, especially Levi who many deemed as her eyeball.
“She was the proudest mother when it came to him,” Samuel said.
“Abeo met her untimely, tragic death on Tuesday (May 10)…but the stubborn, strong-willed person that she was, she didn’t go down without a fight,” she added.
An autopsy found that Cudjoe was stabbed to the neck and had chop and incised wounds to the upper and lower limbs.
The mother and son were buried at the Batchyia Cemetery.
In April, Cudjoe posted on social media that for years she was being abused and told her father of enduring abuse. She had also taken out a restraining order.
A soldier went to the San Fernando office of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation after the fatal attacks. He was in custody for several days during which he was interviewed by the police.
He was released last week Sunday, pending further investigations.