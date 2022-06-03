Hiccups in social assistance delivery... WiPay offers to help needy

REGIONAL digital payments company, WiPay, yesterday offered to provide a grant of $1.2 million to fund a pilot project that would improve the delivery of Government financial assistance to needy people.
Speaking at a news conference at the company’s Port of Spain office, WiPay founder Aldwyn Wayne, said the idea of grant came about as a result of complaints by Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox in a newspaper article last Sunday about the corruption in the delivery of Government grants at her ministry.
WiPay has distributed digital grant funding to beneficiaries in Grenada and Jamaica on behalf of the governments of those countries.
In those islands, WiPay got a list of recipients and the amount of money to be distributed from ministries and sent a unique QR code to the mobile telephones of the beneficiaries that was then used at select retail shops.
“WiPay proposes to distribute terminals, provide the software, undertake the training and make available the manpower to run a pilot programme for the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services to evaluate the use of a platform like those for the distribution of social grants,” said Wayne.
The WiPay founder said the proposal will be sent directly to Minister Cox “in a few days time”.
He said the proposal to the Ministry of Social Development would be non-binding as the ministry would be under no obligation to move forward with it.
“The reason WiPay is putting this proposal on the table is so the Government can get a first-hand look at what technology can do help eradicate the flaws that currently exist in the distribution programmers across all ministries,” Wayne said.
Questioned on the amount of money he envisages the ministry would distribute in the pilot project, Wayne said that would be entirely up to the discretion of the ministry.