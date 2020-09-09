rifle

An assault rifle was found yesterday during an anti-crime exercise in the Western Division.

Based on intelligence gathered, officers conducted an extensive search at Bridge Road, Diego Martin – an area that has been the site of several recent shootings by warring gangs. Officers found one high-powered AR-15 assault rifle fitted with a magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, hidden in a tree.

The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Thompson, coordinated by Insp Grant, Ag Sgt Carmona, supervised by PC Clement and included PCs Hollingsworth, Ottley, Frith, Christopher and Taylor.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigations is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.

