The country has been given its first view of the locations in Trinidad and Tobago where COVID-19 victims reside.
And the population has also been shown frightening proof that the COVID-19 victims had primary and secondary contacts far from where they live.
In some cases, victims living in north Trinidad were infecting people in south Trinidad.
The fear, said Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, was the ‘hidden contacts’ – people who were complete strangers to the carrier , could not be tracked by epidemiologists, and who could infect an entire community.
It was the reason, said Parasram, that people needed to stay at home in order to slow the spread of the virus.
And he reminded that people had to act on the assumption that everyone around them was COVID-19 positive, and take necessary precations.
At today’s press conference in Port of Spain, Parasram said that the Ministry had used Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping to study how the cases are being spread.
He showed a map that gave the locations of the confirmed COVID-19 cases.
He said there was a cluster of cases along the east west corridor, leading into Caroni, and towards Chaguanas and Couva to Penal, and Siparia, passing through San Fernando.
The Camp Balandra cluster was also noted on the map.
The second map, he said, showed how ten of the 90 COVID-19 cases had moved about Trinidad.
He pointed to a case from Trinidad’s north west moving all the way to the south of the island.
He said that while there were no cases in the south east and north east of the country “let’s make it clear, that any one of these cases could have moved to a gathering in any of those places that we are not seeing an active case, and potentially infected someone” thereby creating a hidden contact, which was the most dangerous situation in an epidemic.
He said this hidden contact would then move about freely and contaminate an entire area. He said that for people living in areas where there were no confirmed cases, they should not become complacent.
“We have asked the country to go on a lockdown because we don’t know where the hidden cases are going to be”.
As of this morning, 621 samples were tested, with 90 confirmed cases, five deaths and one patient being discharged.