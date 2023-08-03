SOCIAL media blogger Rhoda Bharath has been blocked by the High Court from making any further defamatory remarks against former police commissioner Gary Griffith related to a recent post on her “Newsauce” Facebook page.
Bharath was restrained from doing so by Justice Betsy-Ann Lambert-Peterson yesterday after Griffith filed a legal claim against her on Monday.
The post with which Griffith took offence was published on July 18, and was titled “Gary Griffith & The Vetted Unit 18-07-23.”
In her order, the judge directed that, from yesterday’s date, Bharath is restrained whether by herself, her servants, agents or any other means from speaking, publishing or causing to be published on Facebook or any social media platform or on any Internet webpage or online media and/or electronic and print media house any defamatory words; and the remarks and/or statements and/or innuendos and/or images related to the post.
The restriction is to have effect until at least November 20.
In addition, given that Griffith has filed a lawsuit against Bharath for defamation of character based on the publication, she has until September 1 to file and serve an affidavit in response to that sworn and filed by Griffith on July 31.
The claim against Bharath will next be called on November 20.
This follows another lawsuit filed by Griffith against Bharath in which she was ultimately directed by the court to pay Griffith’s legal cost in the sum of $14,000 as well as issue an apology on her Facebook page.