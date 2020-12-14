FORMER attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and attorney Gerald Ramdeen will not have to go through the preliminary enquiry process on corruption-related charges stemming from an alleged legal fees kickback scheme.
Instead, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today indicated its decision to bypass the process and have indictments filed against the attorneys directly at the High Court.
That revelation was made by senior State prosecutor Mauricia Joseph when the matters came up for hearing virtually before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle.
Ramlogan and Ramdeen are both accused of conspiring with Jamaican-born British Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson for Ramlogan to misbehave in public office during his time as attorney general under the People’s Partnership administration by accepting sums of money representing a reward from Nelson for him being granted State briefs.
Additionally, they are accused of conspiring for Ramdeen to receive, conceal and transfer criminal property that that represented corrupt rewards to Ramlogan by Nelson for the said State briefs.
The third allegation is that they conspired for Nelson to give portions of legal fees paid to him to Ramlogan as a “gift” or “reward” for being granted those briefs.
Those offences are alleged to have taken place between October 1, 2010, and September 9, 2015.
During the hearing, Joseph said the DPP’s Office had taken the decision and had the intention of having the indictments filed at the High Court by February 1.
She indicated that so far all witness statements with the exception of two have all been sworn to.
In response to the disclosure, senior counsel Pamela Elder who leads Ramlogan’s legal team said she had a discussion with DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, on Sunday night regarding the decision and he indicated that the relevant documents would be filed by February.
However, he did not indicate a specific date, and therefore, she was requesting a longer adjournment. The attorney asked that the matter again be called on February 25. The request was granted after Joseph indicated she had no difficulty with this.
Elder also raised issue with the non-disclosure of certain documents that was needed by the defence for the preparation of its evidential objections.
Joseph said the State was currently in the process obtaining the information and once this is done it will be handed over to the defence as soon as possible.
Ramlogan and Ramdeen were charged in May of last year, just days after Nelson himself made an appearance in court.
The next month he pleaded guilty to three offences of conspiracy to commit money laundering, misbehavior in public office and conspiracy to commit an act of corruption.
The guilty pleas came after he arrived at an agreement with the State to turn State witness against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
The agreement was that in exchange for turning State witness, he would receive a lesser sentence at the High Court.
In March of this year, Justice Malcolm Holdip imposed fines on Nelson amounting to $2.25 million.
He was ordered by the judge to pay the fines in monthly installments over the course of the next year. Should he fail to make any of the payments, he will be made to serve a term of imprisonment.
He was also placed on a bond to keep the peace for a period of three years, or in default, werve two years’ hard labour.